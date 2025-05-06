Trump's $1,000 Stipend for Voluntary Self-Deportation: A Controversial Initiative

The Trump administration is offering a $1,000 stipend plus travel assistance to migrants opting for voluntary self-deportation, according to a recent announcement from the Department of Homeland Security. Officials argue this approach is less costly than enforced deportation, with DHS citing the average deportation costs at approximately $17,000 per individual.

Despite pledges to deport millions, President Trump's deportation numbers have lagged behind those of Joe Biden's administration, which deported 195,000 individuals in a similar timeframe last year. However, since Trump took office, 152,000 have been deported. The administration hopes incentives like financial stipends will encourage voluntary departures.

Critics, including Make the Road New York, condemn the stipend program as misleading, warning migrants to consult legal advice before accepting. The Trump administration continues to emphasize alternatives like steep fines and the rebranded app CBP Home to facilitate this controversial initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)