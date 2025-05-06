Left Menu

Trump's Turbulent White House Shakes Up Policies

U.S. domestic news highlights include Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth cutting military ranks, a hacked app used by Trump's adviser suspending services, and Harvard grants frozen by the Trump administration. Governor Kemp decided against a Senate run, and Trump's executive order encourages U.S. drug manufacturing. A court blocked Trump from revoking migrants' status, and the administration is considering foreign film tariffs.

In a bold move that ruffled feathers in Washington, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a 20% reduction in four-star officers, intensifying Pentagon cuts as President Donald Trump embarks on his second term. Hegseth has consistently argued that the military's senior ranks are bloated and require downsizing.

A communications app linked to former Trump adviser Mike Waltz suspended services after a hacking incident exposed messages, prompting Homeland Security to disable the app on official devices. Meanwhile, the Trump administration froze billions in Harvard's research grants, demanding compliance with policy changes.

Governor Brian Kemp declined a Senate run in a surprise move, citing familial reasons. Trump signed an executive order to boost domestic drug manufacturing by streamlining FDA approvals. A federal appeals court blocked Trump's attempt to revoke migrant statuses, while the White House deliberates on foreign film tariffs.

