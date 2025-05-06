Left Menu

Federal Judge Upholds Democratic Justice's Victory in North Carolina Supreme Court Race

A federal judge determined that the North Carolina election board must certify the Democratic justice's victory in a Supreme Court race without disqualifying any ballots. Judge Richard Myers ruled against changing election rules post-vote, preserving electoral fairness and upholding constitutional rights, while pausing his order for appeal considerations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 06:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 06:28 IST
Federal Judge Upholds Democratic Justice's Victory in North Carolina Supreme Court Race
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in North Carolina has ordered the state's election board not to discard any ballots from November's Supreme Court race, upholding the election result favoring a Democratic justice. The ruling preserves the victory of Justice Allison Riggs over Republican opponent Judge Jefferson Griffin.

Chief U.S. District Judge Richard Myers, appointed by Donald Trump, sided with Riggs, reinforcing the principle that election rules cannot be changed after the fact. This decision follows the North Carolina Supreme Court's rejection of Griffin's challenge to thousands of ballots, primarily from military and overseas voters.

Myers emphasized that altering election rules retroactively violates the equal protection and due process rights of voters. His ruling comes with a seven-day pause, allowing Griffin's campaign time to consider an appeal. The race had Riggs appointed to the court in 2023, vying for a full eight-year term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025