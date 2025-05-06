Left Menu

National Unity Amid Pahalgam Tragedy: Gehlot's Call for Thoughtful Decisions

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot emphasizes national support for the government following the Pahalgam terror attack. While stressing caution and careful decision-making by leaders Modi and Singh, he acknowledges public frustration due to delayed responses post the tragedy that claimed 26 lives.

National Unity Amid Pahalgam Tragedy: Gehlot's Call for Thoughtful Decisions
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has underscored the importance of national unity and support for the government. The attack in south Kashmir claimed the lives of 26 people, including many tourists.

Gehlot called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to have full autonomy in decision-making during this critical period, emphasizing the necessity of thoughtful and strategic actions rather than hasty or emotional responses.

Despite acknowledging nationwide support, Gehlot also highlighted growing public impatience with the government's delay in providing answers and actions since the April 22 tragedy, urging accountability alongside strategic consultation with armed forces for sound decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

