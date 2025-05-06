New York City Fights to Save Landmark Congestion Pricing Initiative

New York City and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority filed a legal motion late Monday, urging a U.S. judge to prevent the Trump administration from dismantling Manhattan's congestion pricing program. The city's transportation department seeks to halt Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's attempt to quash the initiative, coupled with threats to suspend federal funding and approvals for other projects.

Concurrent with the city's efforts, New York State requested a preliminary injunction to safeguard this first-of-its-kind program in the nation. Launched in January, the program imposes a $9 toll on most passenger vehicles entering Manhattan's busiest areas during peak periods, aiming to reduce traffic congestion and generate funds for transit enhancements.

New York's plea mentions a social media post by former President Donald Trump, wherein he celebrated efforts to derail the initiative, depicted with a mock regal image. City data underscores the program's success, citing reduced congestion by up to 13% and improved entry times into Manhattan, alongside economic boosts in hotel occupancy and retail activity.

The program's financial benefits support a critical $15 billion debt financing plan for transit infrastructure, a crucial point echoed by Governor Kathy Hochul. Transportation Secretary Duffy warned that the USDOT might retract environmental permissions and funding if the state fails to terminate congestion pricing.

Approved under Democratic President Joe Biden, the program is monitored through electronic license plate systems, mirroring successful models in London and Singapore. Despite opposition claiming it burdens working-class individuals, proponents highlight its significant traffic and economic improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)