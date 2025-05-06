Left Menu

Cost Coalition Challenges Trump's Economic Policies

A bipartisan group, the Cost Coalition, aims to challenge President Trump's economic policies. Led by veteran political operatives, the group will highlight Trump's impact on rising costs and economic struggles. It plans to use advertising and social media to influence upcoming elections and shape national discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 06-05-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 10:38 IST
A new bipartisan group, the Cost Coalition, has emerged to challenge the economic policies of President Donald Trump. This coalition is focused on spotlighting the rising costs under Trump's presidency, as he allegedly struggles to control them.

Led by political veterans from both parties, the Cost Coalition aims to influence public opinion and upcoming elections through advertising, social media, and engagement with small business leaders and the faith community. The group marks its presence amid ongoing economic and political debates.

Despite President Trump's claims of no inflation, statistics indicate rising grocery and egg prices. The Cost Coalition intends to critique policies like tariffs and tax cuts for the wealthy, which it argues are contributing to economic instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

