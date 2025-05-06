Left Menu

Poland's Electoral Battle: Russia's Interference Exposed

Poland is experiencing an unprecedented attempt by Russia to disrupt its presidential election. The situation, highlighted by Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski, emphasizes the external threats to democratic processes. Polish authorities are tackling this interference aggressively to uphold election integrity.

Warsaw | Updated: 06-05-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:26 IST
  Poland

Poland is grappling with an extraordinary challenge as Russia attempts to meddle in its presidential election, according to statements made by Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski on Tuesday.

The minister has raised alarms about external influence trying to disrupt Poland's democratic process, marking an unprecedented situation in the nation's recent history.

Authorities are reportedly taking significant measures to counteract this interference to ensure the upcoming election process remains free and fair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

