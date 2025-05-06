Poland's Electoral Battle: Russia's Interference Exposed

Poland is grappling with an extraordinary challenge as Russia attempts to meddle in its presidential election, according to statements made by Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski on Tuesday.

The minister has raised alarms about external influence trying to disrupt Poland's democratic process, marking an unprecedented situation in the nation's recent history.

Authorities are reportedly taking significant measures to counteract this interference to ensure the upcoming election process remains free and fair.

