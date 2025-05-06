Left Menu

Ugandan Activist's Captivity Sparks Alleged Torture Controversy

Eddie Mutwe, a Ugandan opposition activist, reportedly faced torture while held captive by President Museveni's son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Mutwe, appearing weak in court, was charged with robbery. Justice Minister Norbert Mao criticized the illegal detention as an abuse of judicial processes, urging prompt legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 14:13 IST
Ugandan Activist's Captivity Sparks Alleged Torture Controversy
Human Rights Watch Report Image Credit:

The political climate in Uganda has heated up following reports of alleged torture involving opposition activist Eddie Mutwe. President Yoweri Museveni's son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, reportedly detained Mutwe, who is Bobi Wine's chief bodyguard, claiming to have captured him "like a grasshopper" and using him "as a punching bag."

Mutwe, who vanished in April, resurfaced in a weakened state at a court appearance, charged with robbery. Justice Minister Norbert Mao condemned the alleged torture and called for swift court proceedings, citing it as a violation of judicial integrity. The National Unity Platform contends Mutwe was seized by uniformed men near Kampala.

Kainerugaba's silence on the issue adds tension as his inflammatory social media rhetoric continues, aimed previously at NUP leader Bobi Wine. Meanwhile, Museveni's administration faces persistent allegations of human rights abuses, maintaining their stance of denial as the country approaches upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025