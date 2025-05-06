Ugandan Activist's Captivity Sparks Alleged Torture Controversy

The political climate in Uganda has heated up following reports of alleged torture involving opposition activist Eddie Mutwe. President Yoweri Museveni's son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, reportedly detained Mutwe, who is Bobi Wine's chief bodyguard, claiming to have captured him "like a grasshopper" and using him "as a punching bag."

Mutwe, who vanished in April, resurfaced in a weakened state at a court appearance, charged with robbery. Justice Minister Norbert Mao condemned the alleged torture and called for swift court proceedings, citing it as a violation of judicial integrity. The National Unity Platform contends Mutwe was seized by uniformed men near Kampala.

Kainerugaba's silence on the issue adds tension as his inflammatory social media rhetoric continues, aimed previously at NUP leader Bobi Wine. Meanwhile, Museveni's administration faces persistent allegations of human rights abuses, maintaining their stance of denial as the country approaches upcoming elections.

