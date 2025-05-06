Modi Congratulates Albanese: A New Chapter in India-Australia Relations
Indian PM Narendra Modi congratulates Australian PM Anthony Albanese on re-election. Both leaders commit to strengthening the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Albanese becomes first Australian PM to secure a second term in 21 years, setting a platform for enhanced bilateral cooperation.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to congratulate Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his successful re-election. The dialogue between the two influential leaders focused on advancing the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with renewed energy.
Modi expressed his sentiments via X, highlighting the historic victory as a pivotal moment for enhanced cooperation. The Indian PM noted their consensus on exploring new sectors for collaboration, aiming to solidify bilateral relations.
Albanese's re-election marks the first time in 21 years an Australian Prime Minister has achieved consecutive terms, setting the stage for potential growth and partnership between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi, Vice President Vance review and positively assess progress in various areas of India-US bilateral cooperation: Statement.
Strengthening Ties: China and Azerbaijan Forge a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Australia's ruling party to hike student visa fees again in pre-election pledge
Albanese Secures Historic Re-election, Breaks 21-Year Streak
Historic Re-Election: Albanese Secures Second Term as Australian Prime Minister