Modi Congratulates Albanese: A New Chapter in India-Australia Relations

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to congratulate Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his successful re-election. The dialogue between the two influential leaders focused on advancing the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with renewed energy.

Modi expressed his sentiments via X, highlighting the historic victory as a pivotal moment for enhanced cooperation. The Indian PM noted their consensus on exploring new sectors for collaboration, aiming to solidify bilateral relations.

Albanese's re-election marks the first time in 21 years an Australian Prime Minister has achieved consecutive terms, setting the stage for potential growth and partnership between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)