Political Turbulence: Merz's Stumble in German Chancellor Vote

In a surprising turn of events, Friedrich Merz, the German conservative leader, failed to secure the required votes to become chancellor on Tuesday, creating significant political instability in Europe's largest economy.

The CDU/CSU leader, who had just signed a coalition agreement with the SPD, fell short by six votes, an unprecedented event in post-war Germany that casts doubts on his leadership capabilities and upcoming diplomatic engagements.

With the Bundestag granted 14 days to elect a new chancellor, the political landscape is tense as economists and political experts warn of the potential ramifications for Germany's economy and its internal political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)