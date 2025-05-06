Turmoil in Uganda: Opposition Activist's Ordeal Raises Serious Allegations

The harrowing condition of Ugandan opposition activist Eddie Mutwe has sparked significant outrage after he appeared battered in court. Detained by General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, President Museveni's son, Mutwe showed signs of torture, escalating concerns over Uganda's human rights record.

Charged with robbery, Mutwe was held captive under distressing conditions, reportedly tortured and electrocuted, according to his lawyer Magellan Kazibwe. Kainerugaba's provocative claims on social media, including the capture of Mutwe, have intensified international scrutiny.

The case of Mutwe, a key figure in opposition leader Bobi Wine's National Unity Platform, underscores ongoing political tension in Uganda as President Museveni seeks reelection. While the state downplays claims of widespread abuses, opposition voices call for accountability and justice for victims like Mutwe.

(With inputs from agencies.)