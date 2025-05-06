Left Menu

Turmoil in Uganda: Opposition Activist's Ordeal Raises Serious Allegations

Eddie Mutwe, a Ugandan opposition activist and bodyguard to Bobi Wine, has been allegedly tortured while detained by President Museveni's son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba. The justice minister cited visible signs of torture as Mutwe was presented in court, highlighting possible judicial abuses and human rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The harrowing condition of Ugandan opposition activist Eddie Mutwe has sparked significant outrage after he appeared battered in court. Detained by General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, President Museveni's son, Mutwe showed signs of torture, escalating concerns over Uganda's human rights record.

Charged with robbery, Mutwe was held captive under distressing conditions, reportedly tortured and electrocuted, according to his lawyer Magellan Kazibwe. Kainerugaba's provocative claims on social media, including the capture of Mutwe, have intensified international scrutiny.

The case of Mutwe, a key figure in opposition leader Bobi Wine's National Unity Platform, underscores ongoing political tension in Uganda as President Museveni seeks reelection. While the state downplays claims of widespread abuses, opposition voices call for accountability and justice for victims like Mutwe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

