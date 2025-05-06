Left Menu

Inside the Vaccine Policy Overhaul: HHS Under Kennedy's Watch

An aide to U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is scrutinizing vaccine recommendations from the CDC's advisory panel. Dr. William Archer III has raised questions on vaccines for RSV, meningitis, and chikungunya, indicative of Kennedy’s influence on vaccine policy. The outcome could affect public health and pharmaceutical companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:47 IST
Dr. William 'Reyn' Archer III, an aide to U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is challenging vaccine recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's advisory panel. Archer's inquiries focus on vaccines for RSV, meningitis, and chikungunya, highlighting Kennedy's influence on revising U.S. vaccine policy.

Archer has raised concerns about expanding the age group eligibility for RSV vaccines made by Pfizer and GSK, despite evidence showing robust immune responses. He questions recommendations for meningitis and seeks more information on the chikungunya vaccine. Kennedy's review of these recommendations underscores the administration's stance on public health priorities.

Archer's background as a critic of vaccine policies and his previous roles in Texas and Washington have positioned him centrally in this policy re-evaluation. The decisions made here could significantly impact public health strategies and the pharmaceutical industry. The outcome will also shed light on Kennedy's broader public health agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

