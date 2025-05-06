Former PM's Bold Support for Modi's Terrorism Strategy
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda praised current Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive actions against terrorism following the Pahalgam attack. He expressed support for Modi's approach, which granted significant operational freedom to the armed forces. Deve Gowda also critiqued Karnataka's caste survey and highlighted the importance of caste enumeration in the upcoming census.
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bold decisions in response to the Pahalgam attack on Tuesday, emphasizing the radical approach taken to counter terrorism.
Gowda highlighted Modi's unprecedented level of authority granted to the army to decide operational strategies, adding his party's full support to these endeavors.
Additionally, Gowda critiqued the political strategy behind Karnataka's caste survey, contrasting it with the upcoming national census's planned caste enumeration, and questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's AHINDA platform commitment.
