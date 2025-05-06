Karnataka's New Anti-Communal Task Force Sparks Political Debate

In a pointed criticism of the BJP, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has accused the party of fueling communal tensions through its actions and rhetoric. Drawing attention to regions like Mangaluru's Karavali, Kharge questioned the party's role in transforming these areas into breeding grounds for Hindutva ideologies.

Kharge challenged the BJP's critique of the state's newest initiative—an Anti-Communal Task Force—designed to address rising communal violence. "It's the marginalized communities that suffer in this cycle of retaliation, cultivated by the BJP," Kharge noted, emphasizing the need for such a force.

As Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara announced the task force set up, reminiscent of the Anti-Naxal Force, he confirmed the arrest of eight individuals linked to a recent communal murder. Addressing the press, Parameshwara underscored the government's zero-tolerance policy towards communal violence, affirming strict measures against any incendiary activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)