Karnataka's New Anti-Communal Task Force Sparks Political Debate
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge criticizes BJP for igniting communal tensions as the state proposes an Anti-Communal Task Force. Set against a backdrop of violence in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, Karnataka aims to counter communal forces with a specialized force, reminiscent of the Anti-Naxal setup.
- Country:
- India
In a pointed criticism of the BJP, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has accused the party of fueling communal tensions through its actions and rhetoric. Drawing attention to regions like Mangaluru's Karavali, Kharge questioned the party's role in transforming these areas into breeding grounds for Hindutva ideologies.
Kharge challenged the BJP's critique of the state's newest initiative—an Anti-Communal Task Force—designed to address rising communal violence. "It's the marginalized communities that suffer in this cycle of retaliation, cultivated by the BJP," Kharge noted, emphasizing the need for such a force.
As Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara announced the task force set up, reminiscent of the Anti-Naxal Force, he confirmed the arrest of eight individuals linked to a recent communal murder. Addressing the press, Parameshwara underscored the government's zero-tolerance policy towards communal violence, affirming strict measures against any incendiary activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cricket Match Dispute Turns Deadly in Mangaluru
Mangaluru Dietician Under Fire for Alleged Anti-National Social Media Post
Mangaluru on Edge: Police Clamp Down After Rowdy-Sheeter's Murder
Mangaluru Tensions Escalate After Activist's Murder
Speaker U T Khader Clarifies Remarks on Mangaluru Murder Controversy