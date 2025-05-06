Khaleda Zia Returns: Symbol of Hope for Bangladesh Democracy
Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia returned home from medical treatment in London. Her party hopes her return signals a step towards restoring democracy in Bangladesh. Zia was greeted by supporters and party leaders, reflecting optimism after years of political turmoil and her legal battles.
Bangladesh's political landscape witnessed a significant moment as former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia returned home from London after months of medical treatment. Her return fuels hope among her supporters and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for restoring democracy in a country navigating political uncertainty.
Arriving at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Zia was warmly welcomed by senior BNP leaders and her family. Her comeback has sparked enthusiasm among BNP supporters, who believe her presence will bolster the party's influence and push for democratic governance.
The return of the 79-year-old leader, who has faced various legal challenges and health issues, signifies a beacon of hope for BNP amidst the current interim government's reform agenda. Zia's supporters view her return as not just an emotional event but a powerful demonstration of political strength.
(With inputs from agencies.)
