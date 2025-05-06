Kharge's Critique: A Call for Accountability Over Pahalgam Attack

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to act on intelligence inputs ahead of the Pahalgam terror attack, leading to his cancellation of a planned visit to Kashmir.

Kharge alleges the government's acceptance of intelligence failure at an all-party meeting and called for accountability over inadequate security measures.

The BJP responded by claiming Kharge's remarks could demoralize security forces engaged in the fight against terrorism at a critical time.

(With inputs from agencies.)