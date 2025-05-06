Left Menu

Kharge's Critique: A Call for Accountability Over Pahalgam Attack

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes PM Modi for alleged intelligence failure leading to the Pahalgam terror attack. Kharge claims Modi canceled a Kashmir visit due to intelligence reports, urging the government to reinforce security measures. BJP argues Kharge's comments may demoralize security forces fighting terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:26 IST
Kharge's Critique: A Call for Accountability Over Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to act on intelligence inputs ahead of the Pahalgam terror attack, leading to his cancellation of a planned visit to Kashmir.

Kharge alleges the government's acceptance of intelligence failure at an all-party meeting and called for accountability over inadequate security measures.

The BJP responded by claiming Kharge's remarks could demoralize security forces engaged in the fight against terrorism at a critical time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025