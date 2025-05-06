Kharge's Critique: A Call for Accountability Over Pahalgam Attack
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes PM Modi for alleged intelligence failure leading to the Pahalgam terror attack. Kharge claims Modi canceled a Kashmir visit due to intelligence reports, urging the government to reinforce security measures. BJP argues Kharge's comments may demoralize security forces fighting terrorism.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to act on intelligence inputs ahead of the Pahalgam terror attack, leading to his cancellation of a planned visit to Kashmir.
Kharge alleges the government's acceptance of intelligence failure at an all-party meeting and called for accountability over inadequate security measures.
The BJP responded by claiming Kharge's remarks could demoralize security forces engaged in the fight against terrorism at a critical time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
