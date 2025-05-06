Controversy Over Pakistan Army's Study Visit to Nepal

The arrival of a 12-member delegation from the Pakistan Army in Nepal has ignited a debate in the nation's House of Representatives.

Independent lawmaker Amaresh Kumar Singh voiced concerns over the timing of the visit, given the tense India-Pakistan relations. The delegation, part of the National Security and War Course of Pakistan's National Defence University, plans to visit cultural sites and attend a training program.

Nepal Army spokesperson Gaurav Kumar K C stated that the visit was pre-scheduled and part of routine exchanges with various countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)