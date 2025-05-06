Left Menu

Germany Awaits as Merz Struggles for Chancellor Win

German conservative leader Friedrich Merz failed to secure his chancellorship in the first parliamentary vote, needing 316 votes but securing only 310. The Bundestag will hold a second vote. If Merz fails again, the parliament has 14 days to elect a candidate. Merz remains a likely candidate alongside ongoing coalition talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:08 IST
Germany Awaits as Merz Struggles for Chancellor Win
  • Country:
  • Germany

German lawmakers are poised for a second vote on the chancellorship on Tuesday afternoon. Conservative leader Friedrich Merz faced a historic setback after falling short in the first parliamentary vote, failing to secure the needed majority of 316 votes, receiving only 310.

Merz remains in the race following the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government, with Merz's coalition combining the efforts of his Christian Democratic Union, the Christian Social Union, and Scholz's Social Democrats. The significance of the vote echoes through Europe, as Germany's economic and diplomatic influence hangs in the balance.

If unsuccessful in the second vote, the Bundestag has a 14-day window to elect a candidate with an absolute majority. Failure to do so may lead to a presidential appointment or a new national election. Merz's journey reflects the tension within Germany's political landscape as challenges loom on both domestic and international fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025