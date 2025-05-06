Political Tension Over Pahalgam Attack: BJP Criticizes Congress

BJP Member of Parliament Ravi Shankar Prasad has recently expressed his shock over statements made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Pahalgam terror attack. Prasad denounced Kharge's accusations, describing them as unfortunate during a time of heightened border tensions.

Congress President Kharge had raised questions about the government's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities. At a rally in Jharkhand, he alleged that Prime Minister Modi was warned by intelligence reports three days prior to the attack but failed to act on these warnings.

Kharge emphasized his party's support for any strong actions the government may take against Pakistan in response to terrorism. He underscored Congress's legacy of sacrifice for national security, citing the martyrdom of leaders like Indira Gandhi and Mahatma Gandhi as examples.

