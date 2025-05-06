Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Pakistan's Outreach Amid Rising Tensions

Pakistan's Deputy PM, Ishaq Dar, discussed rising tensions with India post-Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people, with Afghan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi. Both nations emphasized fostering cooperation, peace, and high-level contacts amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions marked by diplomatic and trade consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:35 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Pakistan's Outreach Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant diplomatic outreach, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, informed Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi about strained relations with India following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

During their telephonic conversation, Dar elucidated the recent escalations and India's alleged "provocation and illegal measures" against Pakistan, heightening tensions since the attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The two leaders concurred on the need for sustained high-level engagement to promote peace, with the Afghan minister valuing Pakistan's steps to boost trade and travel relations, aiming for economic cooperation and political dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025