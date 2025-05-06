High-Stakes Diplomacy: Pakistan's Outreach Amid Rising Tensions

In a significant diplomatic outreach, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, informed Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi about strained relations with India following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

During their telephonic conversation, Dar elucidated the recent escalations and India's alleged "provocation and illegal measures" against Pakistan, heightening tensions since the attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The two leaders concurred on the need for sustained high-level engagement to promote peace, with the Afghan minister valuing Pakistan's steps to boost trade and travel relations, aiming for economic cooperation and political dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)