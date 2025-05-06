Left Menu

Venezuelan Opposition Leader Edmundo Gonzalez Recovers Post-Hospital Stay

Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez announced his release from a Spanish hospital after a brief stay for low blood pressure. Gonzalez, who relocated to Spain following an arrest warrant in Venezuela, assured his supporters of his full recovery through social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:44 IST
Venezuelan Opposition Leader Edmundo Gonzalez Recovers Post-Hospital Stay
Edmundo Gonzalez
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez took to social media on Tuesday to announce his release from a hospital in Spain. He assured followers that he has fully recovered after a brief stay.

Gonzalez had been admitted to the hospital on Monday due to an episode of low blood pressure. This development unfolded in Spain, where Gonzalez has resided since fleeing Venezuela last year upon the issuance of a warrant for his arrest.

Supporters expressed relief at the news, reinforcing Gonzalez's continuing influence in Venezuelan political affairs from abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025