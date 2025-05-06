Venezuelan Opposition Leader Edmundo Gonzalez Recovers Post-Hospital Stay

Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez took to social media on Tuesday to announce his release from a hospital in Spain. He assured followers that he has fully recovered after a brief stay.

Gonzalez had been admitted to the hospital on Monday due to an episode of low blood pressure. This development unfolded in Spain, where Gonzalez has resided since fleeing Venezuela last year upon the issuance of a warrant for his arrest.

Supporters expressed relief at the news, reinforcing Gonzalez's continuing influence in Venezuelan political affairs from abroad.

