Iranian Sailors Seek Recovery After U.S. Submarine Strike

In Galle, Sri Lanka, Iranian sailors recuperate after surviving a devastating U.S. submarine attack in the Indian Ocean, authorities reported Thursday. The strike claimed at least 87 lives, with search efforts underway for the 60 sailors still missing.

The rescued sailors are recovering from minor injuries at the National Hospital in Galle. They are expected to be discharged soon, as the military continues its search and rescue operations. The attack has dramatically expanded the conflict in the region, sparking tensions.

The U.S. Pentagon released a statement claiming responsibility, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirming the use of a torpedo against the Iranian warship. A video released purportedly shows the attack's aftermath, highlighting the escalating violence between the nations.