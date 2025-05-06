Left Menu

Merz's Rocky Road to Chancellor: Germany's Leadership Tested

Friedrich Merz became Germany's chancellor following a close second round of voting, highlighting his coalition's shaky start. Facing numerous challenges, including economic downturn and reliance on NATO, Merz promises reforms and support for Ukraine. However, internal dissent and his abrasive style raise concerns over his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:48 IST
Merz's Rocky Road to Chancellor: Germany's Leadership Tested

Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's conservative party, secured his position as chancellor in a tumultuous second round of voting, suggesting a precarious beginning for his coalition government. The 69-year-old, who emerged victorious in February's federal elections, barely clinched an absolute majority, revealing fractures within his coalition.

Assuming office as Germany's 10th chancellor post-World War Two, Merz is under immense pressure to lead amid international crises and waning trust in traditional allies. With the backdrop of a global trade war and shifting geopolitical alliances, his leadership will be pivotal as Europe navigates its current challenges.

Despite making ambitious pledges to stimulate growth, boost military spending, and support Ukraine, Merz's initial failure to gain full parliamentary support underscores the internal discord and dissatisfaction within his ranks, casting doubts on the coalition's stability and his leadership acumen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025