Merz's Rocky Road to Chancellor: Germany's Leadership Tested

Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's conservative party, secured his position as chancellor in a tumultuous second round of voting, suggesting a precarious beginning for his coalition government. The 69-year-old, who emerged victorious in February's federal elections, barely clinched an absolute majority, revealing fractures within his coalition.

Assuming office as Germany's 10th chancellor post-World War Two, Merz is under immense pressure to lead amid international crises and waning trust in traditional allies. With the backdrop of a global trade war and shifting geopolitical alliances, his leadership will be pivotal as Europe navigates its current challenges.

Despite making ambitious pledges to stimulate growth, boost military spending, and support Ukraine, Merz's initial failure to gain full parliamentary support underscores the internal discord and dissatisfaction within his ranks, casting doubts on the coalition's stability and his leadership acumen.

