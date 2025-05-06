Supreme Court Greenlights Maharashtra Local Body Polls Amid Political Anticipation

The Supreme Court has directed the State Election Commission of Maharashtra to organize local body elections, including those for the significant Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), within four months. This order has been met with approval from leaders of various political parties, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis, representing the BJP, indicated that the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which also includes the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, will contest the elections jointly. He highlighted that the elections will adhere to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation policies as previously defined.

Opposition leaders and members from Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and AAP also expressed their support for the Supreme Court's decision, viewing it as essential for restoring democracy at the local level. The court's ruling addresses a significant delay in conducting these polls, which have left several urban local bodies, including the BMC, without elected representatives for years.

(With inputs from agencies.)