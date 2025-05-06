Merkel's Successor Stumbles as AfD Gains Momentum

Friedrich Merz's unprecedented loss in the first round of the chancellor vote on Tuesday granted an unexpected boost to Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, notorious for its nationalist and anti-immigrant stance. This development came on the heels of the AfD being labeled an extremist threat to democracy.

The fragility of Merz's coalition with the centre-left Social Democrats surfaced as at least 18 coalition members abstained from voting, highlighting internal discord. The coalition, uniting out of necessity to sideline the AfD, leaves uncertainty in Germany's political landscape and echoes of the previous ineffective SPD-Green-liberal government.

Polling expert Manfred Guellner noted, "Trust in political institutions is being weakened further." As public dissatisfaction grows, alongside economic and geopolitical tensions, the AfD finds itself in a stronger position, appealing to voters dissatisfied by establishment compromises. The event underscores Germany's ongoing struggle with political stability.

