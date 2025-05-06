Left Menu

Greenland's Choice: Freedom from External Pressure

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized the importance of letting Greenland decide its future without external interference. During a European Parliament debate, she highlighted the inviolability of borders in response to the U.S.'s interest in acquiring the territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strong statement, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas asserted that the people of Greenland must determine their future without external influence, amid repeated U.S. calls for its acquisition under Trump's administration.

Kallas spoke at a European Parliament debate, emphasizing that territorial integrity is paramount, albeit avoiding direct criticism of President Trump or the United States.

The gathering saw various lawmakers harshly criticizing Trump's longstanding ambitions to annex the semi-autonomous Danish territory, stressing the importance of respecting Greenland's autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

