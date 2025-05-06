Greenland's Choice: Freedom from External Pressure

In a strong statement, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas asserted that the people of Greenland must determine their future without external influence, amid repeated U.S. calls for its acquisition under Trump's administration.

Kallas spoke at a European Parliament debate, emphasizing that territorial integrity is paramount, albeit avoiding direct criticism of President Trump or the United States.

The gathering saw various lawmakers harshly criticizing Trump's longstanding ambitions to annex the semi-autonomous Danish territory, stressing the importance of respecting Greenland's autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)