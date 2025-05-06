Canada Firmly Rebuffs U.S. '51st State' Proposal
During a recent meeting at the White House, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney firmly told President Donald Trump that Canada would never be for sale. President Trump, however, hinted at the possibility by telling Carney to 'never say never.'
- United States
At a recent White House meeting, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated unequivocally that Canada would not be up for sale to the United States, closing the door on a long-stated suggestion by President Donald Trump.
President Trump, who has often half-joked about Canada becoming the United States' 51st state, responded with his trademark phrase: 'Never say never.'
With geopolitical implications looming, Carney's firm response underscores Canada's independent stance amid discussions and speculations often commented on by Trump.
