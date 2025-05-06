Canada Firmly Rebuffs U.S. '51st State' Proposal

At a recent White House meeting, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated unequivocally that Canada would not be up for sale to the United States, closing the door on a long-stated suggestion by President Donald Trump.

President Trump, who has often half-joked about Canada becoming the United States' 51st state, responded with his trademark phrase: 'Never say never.'

With geopolitical implications looming, Carney's firm response underscores Canada's independent stance amid discussions and speculations often commented on by Trump.

