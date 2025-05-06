Left Menu

Chaos and Accusations: JNUSU Meeting Turns Turbulent

A recent JNUSU Council Meeting ended in chaos as ABVP and Left student groups accused each other of disrupting the proceedings. Allegations include intimidation, document destruction, and sexist remarks. The confrontation, marked by heated exchanges, saw both parties blaming each other for undermining democratic principles.

Updated: 06-05-2025 23:10 IST
In an eventful turn of events, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) Council Meeting was mired in chaos. Student groups aligned with the ABVP and the Left made serious allegations against each other, accusing opponents of fudging councillor numbers and hijacking the meeting.

The assembly, which had the purpose of electing convenors, quickly devolved into a hotbed of confrontation. Members exchanged heated rhetoric over procedural issues, with interviews revealing allegations of intimidation tactics and manipulation of meeting outcomes.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad released a statement condemning the behaviors witnessed, calling them violent and authoritarian. Meanwhile, Leftist groups countered by pointing fingers at the ABVP for attempting to disrupt the proceedings, accusing them of improper conduct towards female councillors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

