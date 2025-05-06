Chaos and Accusations: JNUSU Meeting Turns Turbulent

In an eventful turn of events, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) Council Meeting was mired in chaos. Student groups aligned with the ABVP and the Left made serious allegations against each other, accusing opponents of fudging councillor numbers and hijacking the meeting.

The assembly, which had the purpose of electing convenors, quickly devolved into a hotbed of confrontation. Members exchanged heated rhetoric over procedural issues, with interviews revealing allegations of intimidation tactics and manipulation of meeting outcomes.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad released a statement condemning the behaviors witnessed, calling them violent and authoritarian. Meanwhile, Leftist groups countered by pointing fingers at the ABVP for attempting to disrupt the proceedings, accusing them of improper conduct towards female councillors.

(With inputs from agencies.)