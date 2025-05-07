Spectrum Sale Standoff: National Security vs. Commercial Interests

Senator Maria Cantwell, the leading Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee, has expressed serious concerns over the proposed sale of wireless spectrum held by the Pentagon, emphasizing potential risks to national security systems such as President Trump's missile defense initiatives.

The issue arises amid legislative discussions on approving auctions aimed at repurposing military-held spectrum for increased wireless usage. These discussions come at a time when the Federal Communications Commission lacks broad congressional authority for spectrum sales, a situation that some claim leaves the U.S. lagging behind global competitors like China.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr and Senate Commerce chair Ted Cruz are advocating for renewing the FCC's auction authority, a move they believe can generate significant revenue. However, Cantwell cautions against changes to critical military communication bands, highlighting potential risks to national security and unfair advantages to companies like Huawei.

