Germany's AfD Debate: Merz Weighs In on Extremist Designation

Friedrich Merz, Germany's new Chancellor, argues against banning the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), emphasizing the need to address underlying causes. The AfD, recently labeled as extremist by German intelligence, sparked discussions about its future. Merz highlights engaging with AfD voters to rebuild trust in the political center.

Updated: 07-05-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 02:03 IST
  • Germany

Germany's new Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, has declared that a simple ban on the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is not the solution to its rising popularity. Instead, he believes addressing the root causes behind its support is crucial.

The AfD's classification as an 'extremist' entity by Germany's domestic intelligence agency has reignited debates over potentially banning the nationalist, anti-Muslim party. However, in his early statements as Chancellor, Merz stressed that engaging constructively with the 10 million AfD voters is essential.

The designation allows for increased monitoring of the AfD, which remains the largest opposition party. Despite its controversial status, Merz underscores the importance of re-establishing trust in the political center to discourage votes for parties like the AfD.

