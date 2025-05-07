Easing Tensions: U.S.-China Trade Negotiations on Horizon

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted the necessity for tension reduction between the United States and China as they prepare for trade talks in Switzerland this weekend.

He stated on Fox News that the primary focus of these discussions will be de-escalation rather than securing a sweeping trade agreement.

The U.S. aims to maintain trade ties in sectors like textiles while repatriating strategic industries, including semiconductors and steel production, to strengthen domestic capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)