Trump Announces Death of Three Hostages in Gaza According to Latest Update

President Donald Trump disclosed on Tuesday that three hostages previously held by Hamas in Gaza have died, leaving 21 believed to be alive. Until the recent update, 24 hostages were presumed to be living.

Trump did not provide further details on how he became aware of these deaths or the identities of those who have died. As of now, 21 hostages remain, along with many deceased bodies from the conflict.

Among those captured were Americans, including Edan Alexander, as Israel approved decisive plans to seize the Gaza Strip in hopes of recovering the hostages and dismantling Hamas, despite likely international opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)