Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Missile Strikes After Pahalgam Attack

In a significant escalation of tensions, India launched missile strikes on terrorist targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Punjab early Wednesday, retaliating for the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The strikes, which the Pakistani government has condemned as an 'act of war,' have led to at least eight fatalities and numerous injuries.

According to Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Indian missile attacks targeted several cities across Punjab and PoK, resulting in the destruction of multiple mosques and civilian infrastructure. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has responded with a vow to deliver a 'befitting reply' to what he terms a violation of Pakistan's sovereignty.

As tensions continue to mount, Pakistan has closed its airspace for 48 hours and announced a National Security Council meeting. In a statement, Pakistani officials have declared their intent to respond both kinetically and diplomatically, promising that this provocation will not go unanswered.

