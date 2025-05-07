Congress Chief Lauds 'Operation Sindoor'

In a strong expression of national unity, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the need for solidarity as he voiced the party's support for the Indian Armed Forces. The remarks followed the forces' targeted strikes on terror hubs within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Labelled 'Operation Sindoor,' the strategic missile strikes occurred two weeks after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack. The goal was the destruction of key terror locations, including Jaish-e-Mohammad's Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's Muridke bases.

The Indian defence ministry clarified that the military operation aimed solely at terror targets, exercising restraint to avoid escalating tensions by refraining from hitting Pakistani military sites, demonstrating a focused and measured approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)