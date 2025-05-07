Congress Chief Lauds 'Operation Sindoor'
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed national unity and support for the Indian Armed Forces following their missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The military action, called 'Operation Sindoor,' focused on eliminating terrorist infrastructures without targeting Pakistani military facilities.
- Country:
- India
In a strong expression of national unity, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the need for solidarity as he voiced the party's support for the Indian Armed Forces. The remarks followed the forces' targeted strikes on terror hubs within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Labelled 'Operation Sindoor,' the strategic missile strikes occurred two weeks after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack. The goal was the destruction of key terror locations, including Jaish-e-Mohammad's Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's Muridke bases.
The Indian defence ministry clarified that the military operation aimed solely at terror targets, exercising restraint to avoid escalating tensions by refraining from hitting Pakistani military sites, demonstrating a focused and measured approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Rise: Pakistan and Bangladesh Shine in ICC Women's ODI Rankings
IMF Urges Pakistan's Federal Budget Overhaul: A Push for Provincial Accountability
Mirza Blames Pakistan Army for Pahalgam Terror Attack
Mohammad Amir Discusses Retirement and Critiques Pakistan Cricket Setup
BJP Leaders Protest Pahalgam Attack, Target Pakistan