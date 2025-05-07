Left Menu

Congress Chief Lauds 'Operation Sindoor'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed national unity and support for the Indian Armed Forces following their missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The military action, called 'Operation Sindoor,' focused on eliminating terrorist infrastructures without targeting Pakistani military facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 08:21 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 08:21 IST
Congress Chief Lauds 'Operation Sindoor'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong expression of national unity, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the need for solidarity as he voiced the party's support for the Indian Armed Forces. The remarks followed the forces' targeted strikes on terror hubs within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Labelled 'Operation Sindoor,' the strategic missile strikes occurred two weeks after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack. The goal was the destruction of key terror locations, including Jaish-e-Mohammad's Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's Muridke bases.

The Indian defence ministry clarified that the military operation aimed solely at terror targets, exercising restraint to avoid escalating tensions by refraining from hitting Pakistani military sites, demonstrating a focused and measured approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025