Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Retaliation

On Wednesday, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren commended 'Operation Sindoor', a decisive action by Indian security forces targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In a powerful response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian armed forces conducted early morning missile strikes on nine designated terror targets, including the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Soren expressed his patriotic zeal on X, while the state's BJP representatives also lauded the military's efforts, underscoring national pride in the armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)