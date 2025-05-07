Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Retaliation

Jharkhand officials praised 'Operation Sindoor' as Indian forces launched targeted strikes against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This operation was in response to a recent attack in Pahalgam. The move highlights India's strong stance against terrorism and reassures national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 07-05-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 09:24 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Retaliation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren commended 'Operation Sindoor', a decisive action by Indian security forces targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In a powerful response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian armed forces conducted early morning missile strikes on nine designated terror targets, including the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Soren expressed his patriotic zeal on X, while the state's BJP representatives also lauded the military's efforts, underscoring national pride in the armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025