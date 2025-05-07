Russia says restoring ties with US not easy, but work progresses
Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:21 IST
Restoring relations between the United States and Russia is not easy, but work is progressing along a number of tracks, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told the TASS state news agency in remarks published on Wednesday.
"The contacts are being restored, and given that they were in absolute ruins it is certainly not an easy task, but it is proceeding along a number of tracks," TASS cited Zakharova as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- foreign ministry spokeswoman
- Russia
- TASS
- Zakharova
- Maria Zakharova
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions
Russian Forces Recover Historic Monastery in Kursk from Ukrainian Control
Devastating Drone Assault on Odesa: Russian Forces Target Civilians
Russian Forces Reclaim Historic Kursk Monastery
Russia Claims Victory in Eastern Ukraine Village