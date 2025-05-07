Russia says restoring ties with US not easy, but work progresses

Restoring relations between the United States and Russia is not easy, but work is progressing along a number of tracks, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told the TASS state news agency in remarks published on Wednesday.

"The contacts are being restored, and given that they were in absolute ruins it is certainly not an easy task, but it is proceeding along a number of tracks," TASS cited Zakharova as saying.

