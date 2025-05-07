Operation Sindoor: Justice for Pahalgam Victims Begins

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has announced that justice for victims of the Pahalgam terror attack is underway with 'Operation Sindoor.' This initiative follows the tragic incident that resulted in 26 civilian casualties.

The Indian armed forces executed missile strikes against nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, as part of this operation. Key objectives included locations associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba, notorious terrorist groups.

Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, expressed nationwide support for the operation, saying, 'Justice for the victims of Pahalgam begins. Operation Sindoor - Justice served. Nation supports. Jai Hind. Bharat Mata Ki Jay.'

(With inputs from agencies.)