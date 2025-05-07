Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Justice for Pahalgam Victims Begins

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) confirmed justice for the Pahalgam terror attack victims with the initiation of Operation Sindoor, involving Indian military strikes against terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. This operation responds to the attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 07-05-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 11:02 IST
Operation Sindoor: Justice for Pahalgam Victims Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has announced that justice for victims of the Pahalgam terror attack is underway with 'Operation Sindoor.' This initiative follows the tragic incident that resulted in 26 civilian casualties.

The Indian armed forces executed missile strikes against nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, as part of this operation. Key objectives included locations associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba, notorious terrorist groups.

Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, expressed nationwide support for the operation, saying, 'Justice for the victims of Pahalgam begins. Operation Sindoor - Justice served. Nation supports. Jai Hind. Bharat Mata Ki Jay.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025