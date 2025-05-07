Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Missile Strikes Stir Controversy

In a dramatic escalation of tension, Indian missile strikes on Wednesday hit targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the Punjab province, prompting Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to brand the action an 'act of war,' claiming the right to a robust counter-response.

The strikes, allegedly a retaliation for the Pahalgam terror incident, reportedly targeted terror infrastructure, killing at least 26 people and injuring 46, according to Pakistan's army spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry. He highlighted multiple civilian casualties, noting concentrated attacks on mosques and populated areas.

The Indian assault, conducted within India's airspace, has been condemned by Pakistan as a violation of sovereignty and international law. The Pakistani government has announced plans for both military and diplomatic retaliation, with heightened fears of escalating conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

(With inputs from agencies.)