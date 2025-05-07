Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Missile Strikes Stir Controversy

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated due to missile strikes by Indian forces hitting Pakistani regions. The attacks, allegedly targeting terrorist infrastructures, were termed 'acts of war' by Pakistan, which vowed strong retaliation. The strikes claimed multiple lives, prompting international concern over regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 07-05-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 11:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic escalation of tension, Indian missile strikes on Wednesday hit targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the Punjab province, prompting Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to brand the action an 'act of war,' claiming the right to a robust counter-response.

The strikes, allegedly a retaliation for the Pahalgam terror incident, reportedly targeted terror infrastructure, killing at least 26 people and injuring 46, according to Pakistan's army spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry. He highlighted multiple civilian casualties, noting concentrated attacks on mosques and populated areas.

The Indian assault, conducted within India's airspace, has been condemned by Pakistan as a violation of sovereignty and international law. The Pakistani government has announced plans for both military and diplomatic retaliation, with heightened fears of escalating conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

