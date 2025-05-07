Left Menu

India's Strategic Strike: Operation Sindoor Targets Terror Havens

India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack. The operation aimed at dismantling terrorist bases and holding accountable those responsible for cross-border attacks. The move was a measured and proportionate response to ensure security by preempting future threats.

India, in a decisive move, executed Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir following the brutal Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.

During a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized the operation's aim to dismantle terror networks and thwart potential threats posed by Pakistan-based militant groups.

Reiterating the United Nations Security Council's call for accountability, Misri condemned Pakistan's inaction and denial of harboring terrorist operations, asserting India's prerogative to protect its territory through proportionate and strategic military engagement.

