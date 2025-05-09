Left Menu

Turkish Drones and Escalating Indo-Pak Tensions

India accuses Pakistan of deploying 300-400 Turkish drones to target 36 Indian locations. Prime Minister Modi convenes a meeting with the top defense chiefs following this escalation. In Jammu, darkened nights and heightened alert follow blasts, while the BSF reports killing seven infiltrating terrorists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has claimed that Pakistan unleashed up to 400 Turkish drones to attack 36 locations in the country, using civilian planes as shields. The plan intended to probe Indian defenses fell flat, as tensions between the two countries remain high following earlier escalations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over a high-level meeting with defense officials in response to this development. The BSF reported that infiltrators attempted to breach the India-Pakistan border, resulting in seven terrorist fatalities.

In Jammu, citizens faced a second night of darkness amid blasts and sirens. Meanwhile, ongoing diplomatic measures are being pursued internationally to de-escalate the tense situation between India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

