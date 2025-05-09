Tensions Escalate: Blackouts and Explosions Rattle Punjab Amid India-Pakistan Standoff
Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, sounds resembling blasts were reported in Punjab's Pathankot and Ferozepur, leading to enforced blackouts. The region remained tense with air raid sirens and fears of wider conflict as military actions continued. Pakistan's fresh attempts to strike were thwarted by Indian forces.
In a tense escalation between India and Pakistan, authorities in Punjab enforced blackouts after reports of explosion-like sounds in areas including Pathankot and Ferozepur.
The blackouts affected Ferozepur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Fazilka, Muktsar, and Sangrur as air raid sirens urged residents to seek safety indoors.
This comes amid heightened military activities with India thwarting Pakistani attempts to strike military sites, further fueling fears of expanded conflict.
