Tensions Escalate: Blackouts and Explosions Rattle Punjab Amid India-Pakistan Standoff

In a tense escalation between India and Pakistan, authorities in Punjab enforced blackouts after reports of explosion-like sounds in areas including Pathankot and Ferozepur.

The blackouts affected Ferozepur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Fazilka, Muktsar, and Sangrur as air raid sirens urged residents to seek safety indoors.

This comes amid heightened military activities with India thwarting Pakistani attempts to strike military sites, further fueling fears of expanded conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)