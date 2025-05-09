Diplomatic Tensions: U.S. Strives to Mitigate India-Pakistan Conflict

Amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been in continual communication with leaders from both nations, according to the White House.

During a press briefing, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt reinforced the U.S. administration's commitment to fostering de-escalation.

President Donald Trump is urging all parties involved to work towards reducing the conflict, in hopes of maintaining peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)