Diplomatic Tensions: U.S. Strives to Mitigate India-Pakistan Conflict
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is actively engaging with leaders of India and Pakistan amidst escalating tensions. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt emphasized President Donald Trump's desire for de-escalation of the conflict during a press briefing, highlighting U.S. efforts to maintain peace between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-05-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:01 IST
- Country:
- United States
Amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been in continual communication with leaders from both nations, according to the White House.
During a press briefing, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt reinforced the U.S. administration's commitment to fostering de-escalation.
President Donald Trump is urging all parties involved to work towards reducing the conflict, in hopes of maintaining peace and stability in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dollar Turbulence Amid Trade Tensions and Federal Reserve Dilemmas
Tensions in Data: European Funding Freeze in China’s Wake
UN Chief Urges Restraint Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
Tensions Flare at Line of Control: Analyzing the Recent Exchange
South Korea and U.S. Eye 'July Package' to Resolve Trade Tensions