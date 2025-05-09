Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: U.S. Strives to Mitigate India-Pakistan Conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is actively engaging with leaders of India and Pakistan amidst escalating tensions. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt emphasized President Donald Trump's desire for de-escalation of the conflict during a press briefing, highlighting U.S. efforts to maintain peace between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-05-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:01 IST
Marco Rubio
Amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been in continual communication with leaders from both nations, according to the White House.

During a press briefing, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt reinforced the U.S. administration's commitment to fostering de-escalation.

President Donald Trump is urging all parties involved to work towards reducing the conflict, in hopes of maintaining peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

