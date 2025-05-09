Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Talk: Will the U.S. Hold Firm?

President Donald Trump insists the U.S. will not unilaterally reduce Chinese tariffs without concessions, despite suggesting a rate drop to 80%. The White House reiterates his stance ahead of Swiss talks.

Updated: 09-05-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:06 IST
Donald Trump

In a firm stance, President Donald Trump declared that the United States will not unilaterally reduce tariffs on Chinese goods without receiving concessions from China. This announcement came through the White House on Friday, just hours after Trump proposed the idea of lowering the existing tariff rate from 145% to 80%.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt addressed the press, saying, "That was a number the president threw out there, and we'll see what happens this weekend." This statement is set against the backdrop of upcoming trade negotiations between the two economic giants in Switzerland.

The discussion on tariffs is a critical point as both nations prepare to enter talks. Trump's spontaneous suggestion might indicate potential room for negotiation, but his unwavering tone suggests that the U.S. expects reciprocal action from China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

