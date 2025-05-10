Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order to Restrict Regulatory Overcriminalization

President Donald Trump plans an executive order to reduce criminal enforcement of federal regulations. It aims to ease burdens on small businesses by identifying regulatory violations that can lead to criminal charges. The order won't apply to immigration or national security and targets overcriminalization criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 01:22 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 01:22 IST
Trump's Executive Order to Restrict Regulatory Overcriminalization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump is set to sign a new executive order aimed at curbing the criminal enforcement of federal regulations, according to a White House official speaking to Reuters. The move is designed to combat what some see as the overcriminalization of federal statutes and offers a reprieve to small businesses struggling to comply.

The order will mandate federal agencies to publicly list violations that could incur criminal charges, along with guidance on when prosecution should be pursued. This action is intended to prevent prosecutors from pursuing charges that do not require them to establish criminal intent, addressing a longstanding issue raised by conservatives.

Notably, the executive order will exclude areas such as immigration and national security from its scope. The initiative reflects increasing criticism from business groups and conservative circles regarding the expansive reach of federal criminal laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025