Trump's Executive Order to Restrict Regulatory Overcriminalization
President Donald Trump plans an executive order to reduce criminal enforcement of federal regulations. It aims to ease burdens on small businesses by identifying regulatory violations that can lead to criminal charges. The order won't apply to immigration or national security and targets overcriminalization criticism.
President Donald Trump is set to sign a new executive order aimed at curbing the criminal enforcement of federal regulations, according to a White House official speaking to Reuters. The move is designed to combat what some see as the overcriminalization of federal statutes and offers a reprieve to small businesses struggling to comply.
The order will mandate federal agencies to publicly list violations that could incur criminal charges, along with guidance on when prosecution should be pursued. This action is intended to prevent prosecutors from pursuing charges that do not require them to establish criminal intent, addressing a longstanding issue raised by conservatives.
Notably, the executive order will exclude areas such as immigration and national security from its scope. The initiative reflects increasing criticism from business groups and conservative circles regarding the expansive reach of federal criminal laws.
