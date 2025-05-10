Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan Accuses India of Missile Strikes on Airbases

Pakistan alleged that its airbases were targeted by Indian missiles. The Pakistan military spokesperson stated that despite this, their Air Force assets remain intact. Pakistan claims its air defense system intercepted several missiles and criticized India's actions as escalating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 10-05-2025 04:54 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 04:54 IST
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan Accuses India of Missile Strikes on Airbases
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a dramatic turn of events, Pakistan has accused India of targeting its airbases early Saturday with missiles and drones, heightening tensions between the two nations.

At a pre-dawn press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry named Nur Khan, Murid, and Rafiqui airbases as targets. He assured that the assets were unharmed despite the attack.

Chaudhry criticized India for escalating regional tensions, labeling it a 'sinister act,' and warned of a forthcoming response from Pakistan. The press conference ended without a Q&A session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025