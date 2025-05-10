Escalating Tensions: Pakistan Accuses India of Missile Strikes on Airbases

In a dramatic turn of events, Pakistan has accused India of targeting its airbases early Saturday with missiles and drones, heightening tensions between the two nations.

At a pre-dawn press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry named Nur Khan, Murid, and Rafiqui airbases as targets. He assured that the assets were unharmed despite the attack.

Chaudhry criticized India for escalating regional tensions, labeling it a 'sinister act,' and warned of a forthcoming response from Pakistan. The press conference ended without a Q&A session.

