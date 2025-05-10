Rising Tensions: Missile Strikes Heighten India-Pakistan Conflict
Pakistan has accused India of targeting its airbases with missiles and drones. The Pakistan military asserts that their air defense intercepted several missiles and warned of a forthcoming response. The incident follows recent strikes by India on terror launchpads in response to attacks linked to Pakistani operatives.
In an escalating conflict, Pakistan has alleged that India targeted its airbases with missiles and drones early Saturday morning. According to Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, spokesperson for the Pakistan military, the airbases in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, and Jhang were the primary targets, although no assets were damaged.
Chaudhry described the attack as a "sinister act of India," with multiple missiles intercepted by Pakistan's air defense system. The spokesperson warned of a potential retaliatory response, declaring that India should prepare for consequences. The press conference concluded without taking questions.
The Pakistan Airport Authority announced a closure of airspace until noon amid rising tensions, following India's recent precision strikes on terror sites, which has provoked a series of drone incidents targeting areas in India by Pakistan.
