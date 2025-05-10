Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Missile Strikes Heighten India-Pakistan Conflict

Pakistan has accused India of targeting its airbases with missiles and drones. The Pakistan military asserts that their air defense intercepted several missiles and warned of a forthcoming response. The incident follows recent strikes by India on terror launchpads in response to attacks linked to Pakistani operatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 10-05-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 05:23 IST
Rising Tensions: Missile Strikes Heighten India-Pakistan Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In an escalating conflict, Pakistan has alleged that India targeted its airbases with missiles and drones early Saturday morning. According to Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, spokesperson for the Pakistan military, the airbases in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, and Jhang were the primary targets, although no assets were damaged.

Chaudhry described the attack as a "sinister act of India," with multiple missiles intercepted by Pakistan's air defense system. The spokesperson warned of a potential retaliatory response, declaring that India should prepare for consequences. The press conference concluded without taking questions.

The Pakistan Airport Authority announced a closure of airspace until noon amid rising tensions, following India's recent precision strikes on terror sites, which has provoked a series of drone incidents targeting areas in India by Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025