Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Pakistan has accused India of targeting its airbases with missiles and drones, escalating regional tensions. During an early morning press conference in Islamabad, military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry asserted that Pakistan's air force assets remained unharmed despite the attacks on airbases in Chaklala, Murid, and Rafiqui.

India reportedly employed air-to-surface missiles in the incident, which Pakistan intercepted using its air defense systems. Describing India's actions as a 'sinister act,' Chaudhry warned of imminent retaliation, cautioning India to anticipate a response. The conference concluded abruptly, with no questions taken, and was followed by state-run PTV reporting a Pakistani counter-attack.

Pakistan's airspace has been temporarily closed, with a notification from the Pakistan Airport Authority announcing a halt to air traffic and promising updates. The attacks follow already strained relations after Indian precision strikes on terror launchpads, and subsequent retaliatory exchanges have significantly heightened the regional unrest.

