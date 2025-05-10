Left Menu

Tensions Soar: Escalating Drone Assaults and Cross-Border Shelling Shake Indian Regions

In Jammu and surrounding areas, residents awoke to blast-like sounds from a wave of suspected drone attacks by Pakistan. The latest incidents follow a pattern of increasing tension after India's precision strikes in response to a terror attack, causing heightened fear and instability along the India-Pakistan border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-05-2025 08:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

People across Jammu were jolted awake on Saturday by blast-like sounds as sirens blared across the city. This disruption was amid a fresh wave of suspected drone attacks, believed to be launched by Pakistan, according to officials.

Reports of artillery and mortar shelling also surfaced from Rajouri, Poonch, and the Akhnoor sector in Jammu district. Deafening explosions were heard around 5 a.m., confirming a new wave of drone threats from across the border, which instilled panic among locals.

The night before saw drones sighted at 26 locations, spanning from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla to Gujarat's Bhuj, along the International Border and Line of Control with Pakistan. These suspected armed drones posed potential threats to civilian and military targets. The latest drone attack follows thwarted attempts by Pakistan to strike Indian military facilities using drones, coinciding with heavy cross-border shelling along the LoC and the International Border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

