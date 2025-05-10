Left Menu

China Calls for Restraint Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

China urges India and Pakistan to maintain peace and restraint while closely monitoring escalating military tensions between the two. China emphasizes peaceful settlement and offers to play a constructive role. The recent conflict follows a terrorist attack in Pahalgam and subsequent retaliatory strikes and drone attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-05-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 12:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
China has made a strong appeal to India and Pakistan to maintain calm and restraint, addressing heightened military tensions between the two nations.

Expressing deep concern over the escalation, China's Foreign Ministry called for both countries to pursue peaceful negotiations and avoid actions that could exacerbate the situation.

The unrest follows an attack in Pahalgam, with subsequent retaliatory strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan, and drone attacks by Pakistan targeting crucial locations in India. China vows to contribute constructively towards regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

