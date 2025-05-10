China Calls for Restraint Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

China has made a strong appeal to India and Pakistan to maintain calm and restraint, addressing heightened military tensions between the two nations.

Expressing deep concern over the escalation, China's Foreign Ministry called for both countries to pursue peaceful negotiations and avoid actions that could exacerbate the situation.

The unrest follows an attack in Pahalgam, with subsequent retaliatory strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan, and drone attacks by Pakistan targeting crucial locations in India. China vows to contribute constructively towards regional peace.

