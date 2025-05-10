On the Brink: Pakistan and India's Fragile Tensions

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar addressed the ongoing conflict with India, stating on Saturday that any de-escalation efforts by Islamabad hinge on India halting its military attacks. Dar emphasized that Pakistan remains on the defensive, taking only necessary actions in response to India's aggression.

For more than 12 hours, both nations have engaged in exchanging missile fire, further heightening tensions. Dar remarked that Pakistan will continue to meet Indian military actions with proportionate responses, underscoring their readiness for additional measures if provoked.

Pakistan launched new drone strikes Friday night, hitting 26 Indian locations, reflecting increased hostilities following precision strikes by India targeting terror sites linked to recent attacks. As both governments engage in a battle of narratives, the specter of further escalation looms large.

