Left Menu

On the Brink: Pakistan and India's Fragile Tensions

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has stated that Islamabad will consider de-escalation if India halts further attacks. Tensions between the two nations have surged, with military actions exchanged. The Pakistani leadership emphasizes defensive measures while blaming recent escalations on Indian aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 10-05-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 14:21 IST
On the Brink: Pakistan and India's Fragile Tensions
Ishaq Dar
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar addressed the ongoing conflict with India, stating on Saturday that any de-escalation efforts by Islamabad hinge on India halting its military attacks. Dar emphasized that Pakistan remains on the defensive, taking only necessary actions in response to India's aggression.

For more than 12 hours, both nations have engaged in exchanging missile fire, further heightening tensions. Dar remarked that Pakistan will continue to meet Indian military actions with proportionate responses, underscoring their readiness for additional measures if provoked.

Pakistan launched new drone strikes Friday night, hitting 26 Indian locations, reflecting increased hostilities following precision strikes by India targeting terror sites linked to recent attacks. As both governments engage in a battle of narratives, the specter of further escalation looms large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025